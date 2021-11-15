Submitted by Janice Lamattina
Rotary Governor for District 6920, Edwin S. Presnell, recently addressed St. Simons’ Rotary Club. His comments spoke to the power of Rotary to change lives through its many international, national, regional initiates. Locally, he noted St. Simons Rotary’s works with Reading Rockets, the Veterans Village Initiative, Taps at Twilight, sponsorship of the high school speech contest, the annual award of four year college scholarships and supports charities funded by the RSM Meet the Pros event. He noted that this demonstrates how club members can be “change-makers.” Presnell is pictured.