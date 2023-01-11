010923_rotary
Submitted by Meredith Deal

The members of Jekyll Island, Kings Bay, St. Simons Island, Golden Isles and Brunswick Rotary Clubs joined recently to host their signature Pints-n-Pinots for Polio event at Tipsy McSway’s.

The fundraiser helps supply vaccines in Rotary International’s ongoing global project to rid the world of Wild Polio Virus. Additionally, Tipsys’ owner, Susan Bates, contributed $200 towards the $2,500 tally.

The check presentation attendees left to right were Janice Lamattina, Susan Bates, Beverly Trainor, Trena Smith-Smyth, Tate Simpson and Sherri Pruitt pictured at Tipsy’s downtown.

