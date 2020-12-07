111620_rotariesMUST GO
Submitted by Molly Duckworth

The Brunswick Rotary Club and the Golden Isles Rotary Club joined forces to help clean up yard debris for Safe Harbor. They were able to clear the area around the backdoor and handicap ramp so it is accessible and easy to use now. After the yard was cleaned up properly, they painted the exterior of the building enhancing the property even further.

Golden Isles Rotary Club also helps support Safe Harbor through funding from its chili cookoff event. For more information about Safe Harbor, visit safeharborcenterinc.org.

Pictured are Nick Chilton, from left, Brian Weese, Doug Monroe, Duane Harris, Lorene Reid, Jay Torbert, Kim Campbell, Jacob Torbert and Hobby Bourque.

