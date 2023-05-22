041723_traffic
Submitted by Pam Hilton

Local Rotary Clubs — including Brunswick, Golden Isles, Jekyll and St. Simons Island Club — came together to hold a two-day Human Trafficking Awareness Event at College of Coastal Georgia.

The area clubs combined resources to provide classes to educators, first responders, clergy, business owners, health care personnel and the general public. Guest speaker was Susan Norris, founder and executive director of Rescuing Hope, a nonprofit with a mission to raise public awareness about sex trafficking, educate potential victims and first responders and empower advocates and survivors. Survivor and advocate Dorsey Jones also gave her story.

Pictured are Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, from left, Susan Norris and Dorsey Jones.

