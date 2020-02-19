021920_jekyllrotary

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently welcomed four new Paul Harris Fellows. They are recognized not only for their exemplary service, but their contributions to the Rotary Foundation as well. Pictured are Paul Harris Fellows Jim McKenna, from left, Bert Cramer, Ame Ivano, and Charles Collins. Presenting the awards are District Governor Mike Muldowney and Club president-elect Mike Boyd.

