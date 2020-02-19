The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently welcomed four new Paul Harris Fellows. They are recognized not only for their exemplary service, but their contributions to the Rotary Foundation as well. Pictured are Paul Harris Fellows Jim McKenna, from left, Bert Cramer, Ame Ivano, and Charles Collins. Presenting the awards are District Governor Mike Muldowney and Club president-elect Mike Boyd.
Rotary club welcomes new Paul Harris Fellows
More from this section
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: 3 arrested after runaway teens found in motel room
- Knock-knock: Brunswick police raid seizes dope, guns
- Lawsuit alleges 'almost certain' environmental catastrophe with Golden Ray
- Grand jury returns indictments on murder, solicitation of murder and vehicular homicide
- McIntosh County declared a Second Amendment sanctuary
- McIntosh County declared Second Amendment sanctuary
- The Golden Ray's local legacy
- Isles businesses prep for noises from Golden Ray's removal
- Homes for the homeless
- Third gym planned for Glynn Academy
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.