Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently welcomed new member Bruce Edwards to the club.
Pictured are Club President Glenn Cook, from left, and Bruce Edwards.
A government agency wants to expand federal protection of the North Atlantic right whale off the nation’s East Coast.
The Camden County Animal Shelter is ranked in the nation’s top 100 in a category that won’t make animal lovers happy.
With the holiday season only four months away, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority plans to begin the programming and installation process of over 80,000 holiday lights next week.
Hyundai Motor Co. has been among the Port of Brunswick’s most important customers for the past 35 years.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill was honored Thursday for her many years of support for the military and the region.
Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.