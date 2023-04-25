Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted the Golden Isles SOAR Group at the Jekyll Island mini-golf course. The SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation) Group strengthens the lives of individuals with learning disabilities in Glynn and McIntosh Counties.
Engaging physical and social opportunities are provided to increase health and wellness, develop friendships, and collaborate with both non-disabled and disabled peers. Pictured are Rotarians Thornwell Parker, from left, Mike Boyd, Charles Collins and president-elect Joe Gore.