Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted the Golden Isles SOAR Group at the Jekyll Island mini-golf course. The SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation) Group strengthens the lives of individuals with learning disabilities in Glynn and McIntosh Counties.

Engaging physical and social opportunities are provided to increase health and wellness, develop friendships, and collaborate with both non-disabled and disabled peers. Pictured are Rotarians Thornwell Parker, from left, Mike Boyd, Charles Collins and president-elect Joe Gore.

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

Vince Forgione and Liam Middleton jokingly gave fellow Boy Scouts of America Troop 248 member Kyle Lafferty a hard time for earning his Eagle Scout rank so young – at age 14.