Rotary Club raises money to end polio

To celebrate World Polio Day, the four Rotary Clubs in Glynn County held a social to help raise awareness and money for polio prevention vaccination. The event was held at the Marshside Grill in Brunswick. This was the first time a joint event was held by all four Glynn County Rotary Clubs together. More than $600 was raised which will be double-matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The attendees all “raised a purple pinkie” which is how the children are marked after being vaccinated so they’re not given a double dose!
Pictured are Golden Isles Rotary Club president Jay Torbert; Brunswick president Brian Weese; Jekyll president, Charles Collins; St. Simons Island president Beth Smith and Beverly Trainor, St. Simons Island president-elect.