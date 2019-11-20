112019_rotary
Buy Now

To celebrate World Polio Day, the four Rotary Clubs in Glynn County held a social to help raise awareness and money for polio prevention vaccination. The event was held at the Marshside Grill in Brunswick. This was the first time a joint event was held by all four Glynn County Rotary Clubs together. More than $600 was raised which will be double-matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The attendees all “raised a purple pinkie” which is how the children are marked after being vaccinated so they’re not given a double dose!

Pictured are Golden Isles Rotary Club president Jay Torbert; Brunswick president Brian Weese; Jekyll president, Charles Collins; St. Simons Island president Beth Smith and Beverly Trainor, St. Simons Island president-elect.

More from this section

Kiwanis inducts new member

Kiwanis inducts new member

The Kiwanis Club recently welcomed new member Keith Ingalls. He represents the corporate membership of Peachtree Pest Control, which has been an active and financial supporter of Kiwanis Serving the Children of the World.

JWAGI joins the Junior League

JWAGI joins the Junior League

The Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles announced that they have become the newest affiliating member of the Association of Junior Leagues International and will now be known as the Junior League of the Golden Isles (JLGI).

Rotary Club raises money to end polio

Rotary Club raises money to end polio

To celebrate World Polio Day, the four Rotary Clubs in Glynn County held a social to help raise awareness and money for polio prevention vaccination. The event was held at the Marshside Grill in Brunswick. This was the first time a joint event was held by all four Glynn County Rotary Clubs t…