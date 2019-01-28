Rotary Club names Students of the Month

The Brunswick Rotary Club honored the January students of the month at a recent meeting. The students are selected by the guidance counselors at each school. Their selection is based on grades, student involvement at school and in the community. Each student was introduced by Rotarian Brad Brown. Each student gave a short presentation on clubs and organizations they are involved in, their goals and what college they will attend. Brown presented each student with a plaque and a token of appreciation. The students invited their guidance counselors, favorite teacher and parents to the luncheon.
Brunswick Rotary meets each Thursday at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Andrew Donaldson of Brunswick High School, from left; Lily Brown of Frederica Academy; and Nicolas Gonzalez of Glynn Academy.