Submitted by Debbie Britt
The Rotary Club of St. Simons Island recently inducted new leadership for the current Rotary year from July 2022 through June 2023. Officers and directors have been inducted by Beverly Trainor, assistant governor. The new club leaders are William T. Simpson, president; Janice C. Lamattina, president-elect; Paul Kern Baker Jr., president-nominee; Pam Hamilton, secretary; Robert E. Strange IV, treasurer; Rebecca R. Farrow, director; Dialo M. Cartwright, programs chair; James K. Henderson, sergeant-at-arms; Debbie Britt, public image chair; Jonna Kerrigan, club communications officer; Charles “Chip” Pendleton Lewis Jr., foundation chair; James R. Sexton, director; Joseph H. Leek, immediate past president; and Beverly Trainor, assistant governor.
Pictured are Jonna Kerrigan, from left, Donna Davis, Becky Farrow, Dialo Cartwright, Chip Lewis, Pam Hamilton, Robbie Strange, Beverly Trainor, Kern Baker, Tate Simpson, Joe Leek, Janice Lamattina and Jim Henderson.