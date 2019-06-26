Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles recently hosted speakers Stephen Moreno, YMCA of Coastal Georgia board chairman; Mary Arocha, district vice-president, YMCA of Coastal Georgia; and Nicole Fairfield, senior program director of Golden Isles YMCA.
Their presentation outlined the programs offered at the local YMCA, including youth development, healthy living, social responsibility and safety around water programs, among others. Pictured are Rotarian Jeff Jones, from left; Nicole Fairfield, Mary Arocha, Stephen Moreno and club president-elect Jay Torbert.