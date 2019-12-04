Submitted by Ron Maulden
Brunswick Rotary honored the November students of the month at its luncheon at the Brunswick Country Club. The students are selected by the guidance counselors at each school. At the luncheon, the students are introduced by Rotarian Brad Brown. The students make a short presentation on their ambitions and goals and where they plan to attend college. Brown presents each student with a plaque and a token of appreciation. Each student could invite their parents, teacher and guidance counselor. Brunswick Rotary meets at noon each Thursday at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Josie Leavy of Frederica Academy, from left; Ian Carpenter of Brunswick High School and Sean Dae-Hyun Kim of Glynn Academy.