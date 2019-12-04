120419_rotarystudents
Submitted by Ron Maulden

Brunswick Rotary honored the November students of the month at its luncheon at the Brunswick Country Club. The students are selected by the guidance counselors at each school. At the luncheon, the students are introduced by Rotarian Brad Brown. The students make a short presentation on their ambitions and goals and where they plan to attend college. Brown presents each student with a plaque and a token of appreciation. Each student could invite their parents, teacher and guidance counselor. Brunswick Rotary meets at noon each Thursday at the Brunswick Country Club.

Pictured are Josie Leavy of Frederica Academy, from left; Ian Carpenter of Brunswick High School and Sean Dae-Hyun Kim of Glynn Academy.

Photographer's exhibit hosted in historic building

Recently, more than 300 attendees gathered at the historic Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick to get a peek at the plans for the future Port City loft apartments and to see the large-scale fine art photography of Benjamin Galland.

Gibbons honored by Omega Psi Phi

Audrey Gibbons was recently awarded the Citizen of the Year award by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. She was chosen based on her involvement with the county, as well as the Democratic party.

St. Francis Xavier hosts fundraiser

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School recently hosted its Crusaders Autumn Bash, the private school’s largest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised enable the school to continue its mission to nourish and enrich students in a Christ-centered community, while providing a rigorous academic program.