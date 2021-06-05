052821_memorial

Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club was recently visited by members of the Brunswick High School ROTC. They gave a presentation detailing all of the areas of participation that the ROTC has in the school and the community. The leadership skills they acquire carry forward in their continuing education, military careers and personal lives. Pictured are club president Mike Boyd, from left, Rotarian Bill Felker, Senior Cadet Hannah Holliman and LCDR Michael Rickett USN (retired).

Bike valet service to be offered during First Friday

Those who choose to cycle over to today’s First Friday festivities in downtown Brunswick can stop by Silver Bluff Brewery first to take advantage of a free bike valet service, compliments of Bike Walk Golden Isles.

Health department issues advisory for recent Golden Ray leak

The Glynn County Health Department has issued a shoreline pollution advisory for Jekyll and St. Simons islands, urging beachgoers to be on the lookout for oil globules in the sand and fuel sheens on the surf from the salvage operation of the shipwrecked Golden Ray.