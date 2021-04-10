Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club hosted Tom Radzio PH.D., Jekyll Island’s research ecologist with the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
Radzio explained the ongoing programs to document the not only the turtle nesting activity and conservation efforts on Jekyll, but Georgia’s other barrier islands as well. He also detailed the operations of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and the Americorp volunteers and their efforts on Jekyll. Pictured are Radzio, left, and Rotary club president Mike Boyd.