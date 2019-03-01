Submitted by J. Charles Collins
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Hugh Adams, CPA, and partner at Schell & Hogan CPA firm on St. Simons Island at its breakfast meeting.
Adams addressed the new 2018 tax law and its impact on taxpayers. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted in December 2017, represents the most significant change in tax reform legislation in more than 30 years. Adams was presented by Rotarian Bill Gibbs.
Pictured are Rotary Club president Mike Thompson, from left, Adams and Rotarian Bill Gibbs.