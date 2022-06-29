Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently held their annual passing of the gavel ceremony. The new club president and club secretary officially begin their year in office. They also had a cookout with home cooked sides, salads and desserts. Additionally, were treated to a cameo appearance by Gen. George S. Patton.
Pictured are incoming secretary Joe Gore, from left, outgoing president Bill Hill, Gen. Patton, Rotarian Alan Price, incoming president Glenn Cook and long-time club treasurer Ame Ivanov.