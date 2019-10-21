Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles recently presented a check to Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, in support of the Penguin Project.
The Penguin Project is a musical theater production that casts children and young adults with disabilities in all roles. They all have an opportunity to sing, dance and act in the show. For more information and show schedules please visit goldenislesarts.org.
Pictured are club president Jay Torbert, from left, Heather Heath and Rotarian Starling Sutton.