Submitted by Janice Lamattina
St. Simons Rotary is now accepting grant applications from Glynn County nonprofit organizations. Among other criteria, the requests will be reviewed based on a project’s focus on child and family health, education, child safety and family welfare. These grants are made possible through the generosity of St. Simons Rotary members and the community’s support of the club’s numerous fundraisers. For more information, contact Tate Simpson, St. Simons Island Rotary member at 770-330-8542.