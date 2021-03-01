Submitted by Janice Lamattina

St. Simons Rotary is now accepting grant applications from Glynn County nonprofit organizations. Among other criteria, the requests will be reviewed based on a project’s focus on child and family health, education, child safety and family welfare. These grants are made possible through the generosity of St. Simons Rotary members and the community’s support of the club’s numerous fundraisers. For more information, contact Tate Simpson, St. Simons Island Rotary member at 770-330-8542.

Full-service marketing firm celebrates 12 years

It wasn’t long ago that local businesses had to go outside the confines of Glynn County to retain a full-service marketing ad design firm. There were limited choices in the vicinity, which paved the way for h2o creative group to open its doors.

Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Several consecutive days of rain earlier this month may have caused slight delays in construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, but not enough to push the expected completion schedule back.