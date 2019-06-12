Submitted by Janice Lamattina
St. Simons Rotary recently awarded grants to 10 local nonprofits. The many grant requests received were reviewed by the St. Simons Rotary grant committee for the projects’ focus on child and family health, education and family welfare.
Representatives of various organizations were on hand to receive the funds. Pictured are Kirk Loard of Golden Isles LIVE, from left; Allison Roderick of Coastal Coalition for Children; Karen Miller of Hospice of the Golden Isles; Beth Walker of Glynn County 4-H; Heather Heath of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities; Jane Christian of SOAR; Allyson Jackson of the Penguin Project; Stephanie Collett of House of Hope; Kyajuana Gilbert of the Star Foundation; Leslie Hartman of Safe Harbor; Bonnie Gross of House of Hope; and Tracy Quintanar and Bev Latvala of Girls on the Run.