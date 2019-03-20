Submitted by J. Charles Collins
Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently assisted Cliff Gawron, director of landscaping for the Jekyll Island Authority, in the authority’s reforestation project. The Rotary Club members planted approximately 400 pine and oak seedlings at three locations around the island as part of an effort to replace the thousands of trees lost in the last two hurricanes.
Pictured are Tise Eyler, from left, Cliff Gawron, Mike Thompson, Charles Collins, Mike Boyd, Chris Zerkus and David Buisson.