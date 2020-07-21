The Golden Isles Rotary Club recently presented a check to the Safe Harbor Children’s Center with the proceeds from the club’s annual chili cookoff.
Safe Harbor is a children’s home for those in need of a safe and loving environment. The safe haven provides immediate aid, council and comfort to children with no where else to go. Pictured are incoming president Lorene Reid, from left; past-president Jay Torbert; Safe Harbor’s development director Keith Fenton; and Safe Harbor Children’s Center executive director Leslie Hartman.