Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Members of the Rotary of the Golden Isles participated in the May Honor Flight program, which transported local veterans to Washington D.C. to visit military and war memorials. Those members who joined the trip recently shared their experiences with the club.
Pictured are James Vivenzio (U.S. Army, ret.) who has gone on five Honor Flights and serves as lead guardian, from left; Phil Thacker on his first Honor Flight; Sharon Bolin, fourth Honor Flight; and Nick Chilton, second Honor Flight. Also in attendance for guardianship duties was Mary Lee Carter, doctor and wife of Rotarian Albert Carter.