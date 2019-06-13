Submitted by Janice Lamattina
St. Simons Rotary member, Sonny Doehring, recently celebrated 50 years of Rotary membership. First joining a club in rural Illinois where the annual fundraiser was a funnel cake booth at every community event, Doehring and his wife moved to SSI in 1993 to open the island’s first Edward Jones office. Sonny was president of SSI Rotary in 1999/2000 when the club began its scholarship program which continues today and which has enabled so many Glynn County students to pursue their educational dreams. He attributes his commitment to Rotary to his belief in its “Four Way Test” values. Now retired, he schedules his days around Rotary, volunteering at MAP International, teaching Sunday school and planning annual family reunions around the country. Doehring is pictured.