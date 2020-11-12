Submitted by Jennifer Krouse
Local merchants recently decked out their windows with Halloween decor in hopes of winning the 2020 Spooktacular Window Contest, hosted by the Downtown Development Authority.
Local shoppers voted for their favorite window designs for the People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice winner was Nautica Joe’s Cafe on Newcastle Street. The Village Oven on Union Street took first place and The Rose & Vine on Newcastle took second place.
Pictured are Kendra Rolle, from left, Susan DeMoss, Danielle Brazell, Kim Neal, all of the Rose and Vine, and Matthew Hill.