rodeo at the beach
The 9th annual Rodeo at the beach is brought to you by the Exchange club of Brunswick and our presenting sponsor Stambaugh Aviation. Owners J.R. and Scott Stambaugh have been a presenting sponsor of the Rodeo at the beach since day one. Stambaugh Aviation has been part of our community since 1987. J.R. and Scott have been giving back to our community, they believe in the mission of the Exchange club. The Exchange club of Brunswick is a group of business people working together to make our community a better place to live through programs of service in Americanism, community service, youth activities and our national project the prevention of child abuse.  The exchange club has given over a million dollars and thousands of bicycles to underprivileged child of Brunswick and Glynn and surrounding counties since 1946. This years Rodeo is March 20-21st gates open at 6:00pm at the Exchange club of Brunswick fairgrounds. To learn more about Stambaugh aviation and the rodeo at the Beach visit their websites www.stambaughaviation.com/ and www.exchangeclubofbrunswick.org Pictured from left to right Pres. Elect Mike Lynch, Treasurer Randy Pifer, J.R. Stambaugh and Pres. George Barnhill

Submitted by Steven Floyd

Pictured are Mike Lynch, president-elect, from left; Randy Pifer, treasurer; J.R. Stambaugh and George Barnhill, president.

