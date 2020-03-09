Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club’s ninth annual Rodeo at the Beach’s presenting sponsor will be again be Stambaugh Aviation.
Owners J.R. and Scott Stambaugh have been a presenting sponsor of the Rodeo at the Beach since its inception. Stambaugh Aviation has been part of the community since 1987 and believes in the mission of the Exchange Club.
This year’s rodeo will be held from March 20-21. The gates open at 6 p.m. at the Exchange Club’s fairgrounds. For more information about Rodeo at the Beach, visit www.exchangeclubofbrunswick.org.
Pictured are Mike Lynch, president-elect, from left; Randy Pifer, treasurer; J.R. Stambaugh and George Barnhill, president.