Golden Isles Arts & Humanities’ Board of Directors recently awarded the $750 Roberta M. Born Scholarship in the arts and humanities to Peter Smiley, a 2020 graduate of Brunswick High School. The scholarship is named in honor of Roberta Born, a Glynn County educator and member of the GIAH Board of Directors who had a strong understanding of the importance of the arts and the relationship between artistry and education.
The Roberta M. Born Scholarship is made possible with the support of donations from The Eugenia Price & Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation. Pictured are Angela Clark, mother of winner, from left; Peter Smiley, 2020 Roberta Born Scholarship recipient, James Laurens, GIAHA Board Member. Clark and Laurens are holding artwork created by Peter. For more information, contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at 262-6934 or info@goldenislesarts.org.