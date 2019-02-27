Riverkeeper visits Kiwanis

Jen Hilburn, Riverkeeper and executive director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper, spoke to Kiwanis. The Altamaha is the largest watershed in Georgia, and the waters belong to the people. The Riverkeeper identifies a problem, tries to make sure the pollution is cleaned up and works with regulators and lawyers. They are working on the coal ash problem and the 4 Super Fund Sites located here. Susan Inman, Coast Keeper, is working on Coastal contaminents, such as plastics. Membership in the Riverkeeper is $40 per year. Kiwanis meets weekly at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Susan Inman, from left, Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis President Elect and Jen Hilburn.