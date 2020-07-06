070620_risley
Buy Now

Submitted by Sarah K. Johnson

The Risley High School Class of 1970 recently celebrated their 50 year class reunion, which also celebrated the end of segregation in Glynn County public schools.

Under the presidency of Richard Nixon, Glynn County public schools were desegregated and reintegrated, making the class the last to graduate from Risley High.

The remainder of the class continues to come together and commemorate occasions such as reunions or just to enjoy one another’s company. Some of the classmates are pictured.

More from this section

Visitors flock to the island for holiday weekend

Visitors flock to the island for holiday weekend

A visitor would be hard-pressed to find a better place to practice COVID-19 induced social distancing during the Fourth of July weekend than the historic cemetery at Christ Church on St. Simons Island.