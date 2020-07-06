Submitted by Sarah K. Johnson
The Risley High School Class of 1970 recently celebrated their 50 year class reunion, which also celebrated the end of segregation in Glynn County public schools.
Under the presidency of Richard Nixon, Glynn County public schools were desegregated and reintegrated, making the class the last to graduate from Risley High.
The remainder of the class continues to come together and commemorate occasions such as reunions or just to enjoy one another’s company. Some of the classmates are pictured.