Submitted by Johnnie Q. Heck
Representatives of the alumni and Theresa Adams Scholarship committees of the historic Risley High School Class of 1967 recently presented $500 scholarships to two scholar athletes, Alexis Alberson (Glynn Academy track/cross country), who will study criminal justice at Auburn University, and Shamya Flanders (Brunswick High School basketball, volleyball), who will study nursing at Albany State University.
In addition to the individual scholarships, a one-time $1,000 contribution was also given in support of the Glynn Academy girls’ basketball team, where Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame honoree, former coach Theresa Adams, had a long and successful career.
Pictured are Edith Blash, co-chair scholarship committee, from left; Maria Mangram, Brunswick High School Lady Pirates head basketball coach; Shaneika Thorpe, mother of Shamya Flanders; Shamya; Adams; Alexis; Wendy Alberson, mother of Alexis Alberson; Ben Burkett, Glynn Academy girls’ track and field coach; and Johnnie Heck, Ph.D., co-chair scholarship committee.