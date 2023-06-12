Submitted by Johnnie Heck, Ph.D.
Representatives of the alumni and Theresa Adams Scholarship Committees of the historic Risley High School class of 1967 recently presented a donation to Glynn Academy Lady Terrors Head Coach Myosha Leeper. In addition to the individual scholarships awarded, a one-time $1,000 contribution was also given in support of the Glynn Academy Girls’ Basketball Team, where Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame honoree and Risley alumnus Coach Theresa Adams had a successful career.
Pictured on the front row are Laura Ellington Wallen, from left; Adams; Glynn Academy Lady Terrors Head Coach Myosha Leeper; Johnnie Heck, Ph.D., co-chair scholarship committee; and assistant coach, Zalika Howard. They are surrounded by members of the Lady Terrors basketball team. Not pictured was Gwen Atkinson- Williams, Ph.D., former player.