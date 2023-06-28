Submitted by Erma Summers
The Risley Alumni Association recently presented a $1,500 scholarship to Kenadi Culver, a Brunswick High School (BHS) graduate. As a high school student, Kenadi dedicated herself to community service and extracurricular activities while also excelling in her academics.
The Risley Alumni Association promotes its goals and objectives which include fellowship, communications and education in the community. Every year, the Alumni looks forward to presenting scholarships to outstanding seniors from Glynn Academy and BHS.
Pictured are Alumni scholarship committee member Erma Summers, left, and Kenadi.