By Debra Thomas
The Risley Alumni Association recently hosted a luncheon to honor its members who worked in the Glynn County School System prior to 1970. Anja Bailey and Jordan McClinton, both Risley Alumni Association scholarship recipients, attended. The scholarships were each $1,500.
Anja, a Brunswick High School graduate, is enrolled in the College of Coastal Georgia and who is majoring in interdisciplinary studies. Jordan is a Glynn Academy graduate who is enrolled at Georgia Tech. He plans to study computer engineering with an emphasis on cyber security. Pictured are Anja, left, and Jordan.