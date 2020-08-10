Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
The Rising Seas Initiative, a collaborative effort with the St. Simons Land Trust to combat coastal degradation and sea level rises, has launched a six-part series on its website to raise awareness about the danger and solutions of sea level rise.
The presentations found on their website, coastalgeorgiafoundation.org, include:
• Dr. Rebecca Beavers, Coastal Geology and Adaptation Coordinator for the National Park Service, presented resiliency plans being developed for Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island.
• Scott Brazell, CRS, E&S Coordinator for Camden County, presented on what local officials are doing to inform Camden County residents of potential flooding hazards and how to take preventative measures.
• Stephanie Knox, Preserve Manager for the St. Simons Land Trust, delivered two presentations on the Maritime Forest Restoration and Living Shoreline Projects at Cannon’s Point, explaining the benefits of landscape and shoreline protection methods to enhance the resiliency and protection of property.
• Bert Roughton, retired Senior Managing Editor with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, hosted two virtual interviews discussing issues related to rising sea levels. One with area students sharing a passion for working now to prevent further environmental issues later and one with local architect, John Tuten, discussing the benefits of structural protection of property.