Submitted by Love Merryman

Georgia Retired Teachers Association met recently at the First Methodist Church to enjoy an informative presentation by Shea Peavy, exploring member access to exceptional association member benefits.

New members were recognized and presented with a goodie bag, followed by a traditional brag session which earns funds for President Marion Cherne’s humanitarian project, the March of Dimes. The meeting ended with volunteers distributing the members’ contributions of school supplies into baskets to be delivered to the selected Elementary Schools for this year: Altama, Sondra Anderson; Goodyear, Melanie Spivey; Burroughs Molette, Glenda Hale; Golden Isles, Love Merryman, and FACES, Ann McKinney.

The next meeting of Golden Isles Retired Educators Association will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at Spartina Grill, 103 King George Dr., Darien.

Pictured are Shea Peavy, left, and Golden Isles Retired Educators president, Marion Cherne.

Barge-to-barge transfer of shipwreck section a success

Towed by tugboats, the barge Julie B slid out of the St. Simons Sound early Sunday morning with a thousand-plus ton steel chunk of the Golden Ray stretching to more than 130 feet above its deck, completing the first step in the complex operation to haul away two sections of the shipwreck at …

Section 3 transferred to Julie B, Section 6 next on deck

The VB 10,000 crane vessel lowered a multi-thousand ton steel chunk of the Golden Ray onto the barge Julie B on Saturday morning in the St. Simons Sound, completing yet another step in the complex operation to haul away two sections of the shipwreck at once, according to Unified Command.

Transfer of Section 3 to Julie B under way in sound

The transferal of a chunk of shipwreck from one barge to another got underway Friday morning in the St. Simons Sound, the first step in a complex operation to haul away two sections of the remains of the Golden Ray at once, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.