Submitted by Love Merryman
Georgia Retired Teachers Association met recently at the First Methodist Church to enjoy an informative presentation by Shea Peavy, exploring member access to exceptional association member benefits.
New members were recognized and presented with a goodie bag, followed by a traditional brag session which earns funds for President Marion Cherne’s humanitarian project, the March of Dimes. The meeting ended with volunteers distributing the members’ contributions of school supplies into baskets to be delivered to the selected Elementary Schools for this year: Altama, Sondra Anderson; Goodyear, Melanie Spivey; Burroughs Molette, Glenda Hale; Golden Isles, Love Merryman, and FACES, Ann McKinney.
The next meeting of Golden Isles Retired Educators Association will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at Spartina Grill, 103 King George Dr., Darien.
Pictured are Shea Peavy, left, and Golden Isles Retired Educators president, Marion Cherne.