U.S. Air Force Airman Cody Pierce graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Pierce is the son of Daniel Pierce of Suffolk, Virginia, and Lisa and William Dooley of Brunswick. He is a 2018 graduate of Glynn Academy.
• • •
Collin Sanders-Lamoree of Brunswick recently graduated from LaGrange College with a bachelor of arts degree in psychological science.
• • •
Griffin Stevenson of St. Simons Island was recently named to Mercer University’s spring 2019 president’s list. Stevenson is a junior attending the College of Liberal Arts.