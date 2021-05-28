Submitted by Laura Young
Local residents Reg and Diana Murphy recently presented Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation with a $50,000 grant to establish the Maelil Scholars Program for registered nurses. The announcement took place on May 12, the birthdate of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing.
The grant is made possible through the generosity of the Maelil Charitable Fund, a Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation component fund established by Reg Murphy (son of Mae) and Diana Mather Murphy (daughter of Lil). The Maelil Scholars Program will assist Southeast Georgia Health System registered nurses who are seeking specialty certification in challenging, high intensity practice environments within inpatient settings.
Pictured are Christine Kipp, interim vice president of patient care services; Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO; Valerie A. Hepburn, Ph.D., chair of the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority; Diana Mather Murphy; Reg Murphy; Krista Robitz, director of development for the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation.