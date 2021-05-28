052821_scholarship
Buy Now

Submitted by Laura Young

Local residents Reg and Diana Murphy recently presented Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation with a $50,000 grant to establish the Maelil Scholars Program for registered nurses. The announcement took place on May 12, the birthdate of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing.

The grant is made possible through the generosity of the Maelil Charitable Fund, a Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation component fund established by Reg Murphy (son of Mae) and Diana Mather Murphy (daughter of Lil). The Maelil Scholars Program will assist Southeast Georgia Health System registered nurses who are seeking specialty certification in challenging, high intensity practice environments within inpatient settings.

Pictured are Christine Kipp, interim vice president of patient care services; Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO; Valerie A. Hepburn, Ph.D., chair of the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority; Diana Mather Murphy; Reg Murphy; Krista Robitz, director of development for the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation.

More from this section

+5
Officials prepare for hurricane season

Officials prepare for hurricane season

The official start of hurricane season is more than a week away, but the first tropical storm of the season, Ana, formed this week in the Atlantic Ocean because of warm water temperatures.