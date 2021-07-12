Senior Care Center Wedding

Senior Care Center Wedding

 Chris Moncus

Submitted by Laura Young

Senior Care Center-Brunswick residents Joyce Marie Wells, 65, of Brunswick, and James Rodney Screws, 60, of Glenwood, recently exchanged wedding vows.

The couple met while living at the Senior Care Center-Brunswick for long term care. Both are very social with their peers and enjoy spending time in the Harborside unit’s common area. As months passed, the pair realized that it wasn’t just spending time in the common area that brought them joy, but rather, the time spent talking with one another.After countless days enjoying each other’s company, Screws decided to take their relationship to the next level and, while sitting at the Harborside table where they first met, surprised Wells with a beautiful ring and heartfelt request to marry him.

“Of course I accepted his proposal,” said Wells. “I’ve waited my whole life for him.”

Wells and Screws exchanged vows during an outdoor wedding ceremony on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Senior Care Center-Brunswick.

With everyone vaccinated and masked, they were thrilled to have a small gathering of their friends, families and caregivers in attendance. Pictured are Mrs. Joyce and Mr. James Screws on their wedding day.

