Submitted by Josh Dukes
The City of Brunswick Historic Preservation Board (HPB) and the Historic Brunswick Foundation came together at a recent city commission meeting to present the 2022 Brunswick Preservation Awards. All nominated projects were completed in the last three years. An online poll was created with both residential and commercial categories, with those winners receiving People’s Choice awards. The board also selected projects to receive an Excellence in Preservation award to recognize worthy projects exemplifying the positive impact of preservation in our community.
The winners were officially recognized by the mayor and commission to coincide with National Historic Preservation Month, established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The winners were as follows — People’s Choice, Residential: Rosemarie Christiansen; “The Cook House,” Scott and Wendy Lutes; “Sweet Hart House,” Steven and Candice Murray
Excellence in Preservation, Residential: Damon and Stacie Whitlow; Joe and Janice McKelvey; Joshua and Heather Willis
Honorable Mention: Residential Brampton LLC
People’s Choice, Commercial: Silver Bluff Brewery; Reid’s Apothecary; 1608 Newcastle – The Liberty Building/Courtney Prince
Excellence in Preservation, Commercial: 1210 Newcastle Street — Wiregrass Studios/ Nathan & Lianne Brock; Queen’s Square NE — Signature Squares; The Bijou & Port City Park/Port City Partners
Honorable Mention, Commercial: 211 Mansfield Street — “Jimmy’s Garage” — Robin Durrant
Pictured on the front row are Damon Whitlow, from left, Joe McElvey, Wendy Lutes, Rosemarie Christainsen, Lizzy Piazza (Port City Partners), Brad Piazza (Port City Partners), and Veronica Medeiros (Reid’s Apothecary).
On the second row are Jerry Spencer (Signature Squares), from left, Janice McElvey, Courtney Prince (Liberty Lofts) and Clay McClinnham (Reid’s Apothecary).
On the back row are Nate Brock (Wiregrass Studios), from left, Liane Brock (Wiregrass Studios), Stephen Prince (Liberty Lofts) and Chris Moline (Silver Bluff Brewery).