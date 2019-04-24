By Laura Young
Juanelle Mann, reigning Miss Senior Care Center St. Marys 2019, recently competed in the 2019 Ms. Georgia Health Care Association Pageant. The event was held at the Emory Conference Center Hotel in Atlanta. Of the 18 semifinalists who competed, Mann earned fourth runner-up. Pictured are Rhondia Grant, administrator of the Senior Care Center in St. Marys, from left; Juanelle Mann, reigning Miss Senior Care Center St. Marys 2019; Tony Marshall, president and CEO of Georgia Health Care Association; and Liz Brown, activities specialist of Senior Care Center in St. Marys.