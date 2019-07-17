Submitted by Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island resident Frank Klonoski, a Marine Corps veteran, was recently a guest to the passage of command for Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps (CMC) at Marine Barracks, Washington, DC.
Klonoski and Gen. Berger served together as rifle platoon commanders in India Company, 3rd Bn, 7th Marines from 1981 to 1983. The Commandant is directly responsible for the training of over 186,000 active duty Marines. Pictured are Gen. Berger, left, and Klonoski.