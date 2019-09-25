Submitted by Virginia Hall
The Glynn County Republican Party recently hosted an event at Mudcat Charlie’s that highlighted local, state and national candidates.
Congressman Buddy Carter and opponent Danny Merritt spoke to the gathering, along with Austin Mathis, the Trump Victory Southeast Georgia Manager. Georgia Representative Jeff Jones announced he was running for re-election, as did as the chair of the Glynn County Commissioners, Mike Browning. Senator William Ligon, who is running for re-election, spoke as well.