Submitted by Ginny Hall
The Glynn County Republican Party hosted an educational social at Coastal Kitchen’s River Room on St. Simons Island.
The program highlighted Constitutional Officers of Glynn County. Each officer spoke to the crowd, sharing their jurisdictions and a plethora of duties performed.
All officers announced they would be running for re-election in 2020.
Pictured are District Attorney of Brunswick Judicial Circuit Jackie Johnson, from left; Judge of Superior Court Robert “Bert” W. Guy; Solicitor of Glynn County State Court Maria Lugue; Coroner Mark Neu; Clerk of Superior Court Ron Adams; Judge of Probate Court Debra Duncan; Chief Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett; Chair of the Glynn County Republican Party Ginny Hall; Clerk of State Court; Brenda Boone-Cove; Judge of Superior Court Stephen Kelley; Chief Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell; Judge of Glynn County State Court Bart Altman; Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman. Not pictured, Sheriff Neil Jump.