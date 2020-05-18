051120_health
Okefenoke REMC honored local healthcare heroes by cooking and delivering a complete summer cookout to the 83 employees at BayView Nursing Home in Nahunta. The lunch was presented in recognition of and appreciation for their dedication and care to their patients during these unprecedented times. Employees from BayView paused for a photo with OREMC staff, pictured, Roger Sloan, right of way coordinator, from left; Darren Crews, engineering manager; and John Middleton, general manager.

Celebrating 25 years of books and more

“Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counsellors, and the most patient of teachers,” so said Charles William Eliot – President of Harvard for the longest time in history, 1869–1909. An April 2020 GJ Ford Bookshop customer had this t…

L Street work nearly done

Work crews are preparing to lay the final section of pavement Monday to complete the first phase of the L Street improvement project.