Okefenoke REMC honored local healthcare heroes by cooking and delivering a complete summer cookout to the 83 employees at BayView Nursing Home in Nahunta. The lunch was presented in recognition of and appreciation for their dedication and care to their patients during these unprecedented times. Employees from BayView paused for a photo with OREMC staff, pictured, Roger Sloan, right of way coordinator, from left; Darren Crews, engineering manager; and John Middleton, general manager.
More from this section
“Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counsellors, and the most patient of teachers,” so said Charles William Eliot – President of Harvard for the longest time in history, 1869–1909. An April 2020 GJ Ford Bookshop customer had this t…
Hundreds of people filled the area surrounding the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse Saturday with a clear message: the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery will not be forgotten.
High school seniors are celebrating a significant life milestone this month.
Work crews are preparing to lay the final section of pavement Monday to complete the first phase of the L Street improvement project.
While it’s not unusual for Island Drapes and Upholstery to switch production from human furniture to dog furniture, the company is doing so a little earlier this year.
- COVID-19 leads to Memorial Day changes, cancelations
- Local business keeps busy during outbreak
- While COVID-19 cases plateau in Coastal Health District, officials urge vigilance
- Half of Georgia's rainy-day fund may need to be spent by July, top economist says
- Speaker Ralston firms up June 11 return date for Georgia House
Latest News
- The Last Word: Armstrong reflects on being Jordan's teammate
- 2016 repeat? Trump revives Clinton playbook to battle Biden
- Thousands defer plans to leave the military during crisis
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP falsehoods on Flynn, Biden, virus
- Coastal Georgia Foundation Awards $107,700 in recent grant cycle
Most Popular
Articles
- GBI reopens 1985 murder investigation
- Artist gives life to building with Arbery mural
- Autopsy report sheds light on Arbery's violent death
- DA Johnson defends herself from county commissioner's accusations
- Dispatcher: 'What was he doing wrong?'
- District attorney fights back against county's allegations
- Arbery's family lawyers review surveillance video
- County commissioner claims DA Johnson blocked arrest of McMichaels
- Security footage may show Arbery taking water breaks
- Decatur firm to defend Travis McMichael in fatal shooting
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.