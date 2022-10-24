Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
The national Unwrap the Waves effort includes two local drop off locations this year: Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island. Empty candy wrappers may be dropped off at these sites during normal business hours Oct. 17 to Nov. 10.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and the Downtown Brunswick Development Authority are partnering with with Juno Beach, Florida’s Loggerhead Marinelife Center for the Unwrap the Waves effort.
The program aims to reduce landfill waste and the possibility of discarded wrappers finding their way into local waterways as land litter. The 2021 national effort included 31 community partners and over 730,000 candy wrappers recycled.
For more information, contact Keep Golden Isles Beautiful by email at info.kbgib@gmail.com or 912-279-1490.