Submitted by Charlene James

The Golden Isles Association of Realtors recently donated more than 80 coats — both new and gently used — to fill the clothing closet at Goodyear Elementary school for students in need.

Colleen Martin, associate broker for Signature Properties Group, spotted a group of students walking to school in chilly weather without coats and organized the drive.

Pictured are Shannon Stafford, from left, Sandra Branch, Angie Aimar, Melanie Cannon, Goodyear school counselor, Janice Morgan, Cynthia Brown and Colleen and Mackay Martin.

