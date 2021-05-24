Members of the Keller Williams Golden Isles, a local real estate firm, recently celebrated RED Day (Renew, Energize and Donate). This year, they selected Hope 1312 Collective and Adoption-Share as the focus of their efforts.
Pictured are team members Ganten Kirby, from left, Trish Sigman, Laszlo Jarabek, Amber Gastwirth, Brooke Ackerman, Frank Mazzuca, Kay Evans, Stephanie Weeks, Kay Power, Jessica Cannon, Debra Johanson, Susan Parks, Cathy Powers, Kim Crews, Rachel Fitzpatrick, Steve Kunkel, Holly May, Al Smith, Heather Hull, Carly Oxenreider, Sandy Simmons, Nia Thompson, Debbie Harrison and Rachel Benasuly.