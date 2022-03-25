Submitted by Lori Hull
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library coordinate the Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program in Glynn County.
The Friend’s RIF volunteers recently visited Burroughs-Mollette. Approximately 95 third graders got to choose their own books for to take home.
RIF coordinator Sally Easley read a fable called “The Three Questions.” Volunteers Lorraine Koenn and Betty McKenzie were on hand to help the students put their names in their chosen books. To volunteer or learn more, call or text Sally Easley at 513-404-1905 or email at equussal1@aol.com.
The students are pictured with their books.