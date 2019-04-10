031319_rotaryreader
Buy Now

Submitted by Molly Duckworth

Goodyear Elementary School’s Rotary Reader Molly Duckworth was recently joined by local Lynn Poppell, mother of Caroline Poppell, the founder of Milk Carton on a String.

Caroline Poppell who lives and works in Haiti also published two children’s books, “M’ap Danse” or “So I Dance” and “Margaret.” Both books are written in Haitian Creole and English. The women shared those with the students. Duckworth, left, and Lynn Poppell are pictured sharing the stories with students.

More from this section