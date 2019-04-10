Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Goodyear Elementary School’s Rotary Reader Molly Duckworth was recently joined by local Lynn Poppell, mother of Caroline Poppell, the founder of Milk Carton on a String.
Caroline Poppell who lives and works in Haiti also published two children’s books, “M’ap Danse” or “So I Dance” and “Margaret.” Both books are written in Haitian Creole and English. The women shared those with the students. Duckworth, left, and Lynn Poppell are pictured sharing the stories with students.