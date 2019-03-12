Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Goodyear Elementary School’s Rotary Reader Molly Duckworth was recently joined by local Lynn Poppell, mother of the author of two children’s books, Caroline Poppell.
Caroline Poppell’s books are “So I Dance” and “Margaret,” which are written Haitian Creole and English. Poppell, who lives in Haiti, started a nonprofit called Milk Carton on a String that offers dance, creative arts and music classes to the Leogane, Haiti area. It also has an adult literacy program in the impoverished community of Malgre, Haiti, which teaches its students basic math and reading skills.
Pictured are Duckworth, left, and Poppell.