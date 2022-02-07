Submitted by Christy Carter
The BRAVEheart Teen Initiative will host its 22nd Annual Golden Isles Father Daughter Purity Ball from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 19 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Sponsors for the event are Adelaide’s Paint & Décor, Beachview Tent & Rentals, Christina’s Dance World, Fierce Strategy and Creative and The Rose & Vine.
Tickets include dinner, a white rose, participation in the “Worth the Wait” ceremony, gifts, ballroom dance instruction and more. Grandfathers, uncles and older brothers, acting as father figures are welcome to attend.
Registration for the event is now open. For families registering before Feb. 18, the cost is $65 per pair and $25 for each additional daughter. Standard registration is $75 a pair and $35 for each additional daughter. Tickets are on sale through March 1. Scholarships are available.
To register, visit www.goldenislespurityball.com. For more information, contact the BRAVEheart office at 912-466-0891.
Pictured are Tessa Schrock with her father Joel Schrock at a previous ball.